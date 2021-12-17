The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 17, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes MetroNet CEO John Cinelli and Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin to talk about metroNet’s expansion across Palm Coast (See: “Palm Coast, Gig City: MetroNet Will Wire All Residential Neighborhoods With Fiber Optic By 2023, Rocketing Speeds“), and County Judge Andrea Totten, who’s just announced a run to retain her seat on the bench next year (see: “Flagler County Judge Andrea Totten Announces 2022 Election Run to Keep Seat Created in 2019“), and Jeff Douglas of Douglas Properties, all starting a little after 9 a.m. and my commentary. Unemployment: Florida’s and Flagler’s unemployment figures are released at 10 a.m. Flagler schools: It’s the last day of school before winter break, with teachers returning for a work day and professional learning on Jan. 3 and 4, and students returning to class on Jan. 5 for the start of the second semester. Their next holiday will be Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Day. Saturnalia: If you can’t wait for Christmas, feel Hanukkah was over way too soon, and with Ramadan as far off as Easter this year, you can always start reveling in celebrations of Saturnalia, the original Christmas–the Christmas the church so imperiously co-opted and tamed, as it was all about drinking lots and lots of wine and honoring Saturnus, god of agriculture, ergo sex. Saturnalia runs through Dec. 23.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.