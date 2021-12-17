The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 17, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes MetroNet CEO John Cinelli and Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin to talk about metroNet’s expansion across Palm Coast (See: “Palm Coast, Gig City: MetroNet Will Wire All Residential Neighborhoods With Fiber Optic By 2023, Rocketing Speeds“), and County Judge Andrea Totten, who’s just announced a run to retain her seat on the bench next year (see: “Flagler County Judge Andrea Totten Announces 2022 Election Run to Keep Seat Created in 2019“), and Jeff Douglas of Douglas Properties, all starting a little after 9 a.m. and my commentary. Unemployment: Florida’s and Flagler’s unemployment figures are released at 10 a.m. Flagler schools: It’s the last day of school before winter break, with teachers returning for a work day and professional learning on Jan. 3 and 4, and students returning to class on Jan. 5 for the start of the second semester. Their next holiday will be Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Day. Saturnalia: If you can’t wait for Christmas, feel Hanukkah was over way too soon, and with Ramadan as far off as Easter this year, you can always start reveling in celebrations of Saturnalia, the original Christmas–the Christmas the church so imperiously co-opted and tamed, as it was all about drinking lots and lots of wine and honoring Saturnus, god of agriculture, ergo sex. Saturnalia runs through Dec. 23.
"All Things Christmas" Sale
“Enslaved Black women gave birth to enslaveable children even if the fathers were white. In discarding English legal tradition, the colonists adopted the Roman principle of partus sequitur ventrem—“the offspring follows the belly”—used to determine the ownership of animals. As a litter of pigs belonged to the owner of the sow, the children born to Black women were the property of the mother’s enslaver. The law allowed white men to profit from their sexual assaults on Black women. Freed from the worry that their mixed-race offspring had any legal claim to freedom, white men could rape enslaved women with total impunity, maintaining their domination while increasing their wealth. Their control over Black women’s bodies was key to creating a permanent labor supply. The white enslaver crafted a “convenient game,” wrote Lydia Maria Child, a Massachusetts abolitionist, that “enables him to fill his purse by means of his own vices.”
–Dorothy Roberts in the essay, “Race,” from “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times.
