The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 13, 2021

Gonna need a bigger chimney by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian
Gonna need a bigger chimney by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian



Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Commission meets in regular session (thankfully?) for the last time this year. The retirement of Joannie Stachurski after 28 Years with the Flagler County Clerk of Court’s Office will be recognized. Commissioners are set to approve an agreement with Charter/Spectrum to develop broadband access in the west side of the county, a formalization of what Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas presented last month (see: “Between Jorge Salinas and Generous Federal Subsidies, Broadband May Finally Connect West Flagler By End of 2023“). Commissioners are expected to approve the final platting of the 13-acre Beachwalk development in the Hammock. (See: “Intensive 50-Home Beachwalk Development in the Hammock Would Set a Dangerous Precedent.“). The rezoning of land near the county airport, along State Road 100, owned by Property Appraiser Jay Gardner, is also on the agenda. (See: “Big Box Store ‘Everyone in the County Will Be Happy About’ Coming to SR100 Near Airport“). All indications are that the big box store that will go in there will be a BJ’s wholesale club. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at Bunnell City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, City Commission Chambers, Building 3, Bunnell. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here. Ironically, after last week’s revelations that the Bunnell Police Department had been a dysfunctional mess, leading to the near-forced-departure of Chief Tom Foster (See: “Before ‘Retiring,’ Bunnell Police Chief Foster Was Severely Disciplined Over Grave Breakdown of Authority, Respect and Morale“), the police department is getting some form of recognition from a gun store in town.




–James Baldwin on the Dick Cavett Show, May 16, 1969.p>

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

