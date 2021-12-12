Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2021

The Real War on Christmas by Pat Byrnes, PoliticalCartoons.com
The Real War on Christmas by Pat Byrnes, PoliticalCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: Today marks a curious historical conjunction: it is the 151st anniversary of the swearing in of Joseph Hayne Rainey of South Carolina, “the first African American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, the first to preside over the House, and the longest-serving Black lawmaker in Congress during Reconstruction,” according to his House history. During his more than eight years in the House, Rainey worked to pass civil rights legislation, fund public schools, and guarantee equal protection under the law. Throughout, he sought to use his position to advocate for the concerns of African Americans on the House Floor. “I can only raise my voice,” Rainey said in 1877, “and I would do it if it were the last time I ever did it, in defense of my rights and in the interests of my oppressed people.” Today is also the 216th birth anniversary of William Lloyd Garrison, the fierce anti-slavery journalist and, we’re almost certain, FlaglerLive supporter. In lesser news, it’s also Frank Sinatra’s birthday. All Things Christmas Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County. This event will feature a huge selection of Christmas items including wreaths, trees, lights, nativity scenes, stockings, Christmas cards, candles, ornaments, jewelry, linens, clothing and those unique Christmas T-shirts and sweaters that we all enjoy. All Things Christmas will include hundreds of items at thrift store prices. New merchandise will be added daily with many one-of-a-kind items selling quickly so plan to stop by more than once. Additionally, this year‘s event will include individually wrapped home baked goods made by thrift store bakers.




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

December 2021
For the full calendar, go here.

“The truth is that as much democracy as this nation has today, it has been borne on the backs of Black resistance and visions for equality. Our founding fathers may not have actually believed in the ideals they espoused, but Black people did. As the scholar Joe R. Feagin put it, “Enslaved African-Americans have been among the foremost freedom-fighters this country has produced.” 90 For generations, we have believed in this country with a faith it did not deserve. Black people have seen the worst of America, yet, somehow, we still believe in its best.”

–Nikole Hannah-Jones, from “The 1619 Project” (2021).p>

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

