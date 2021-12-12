The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Today marks a curious historical conjunction: it is the 151st anniversary of the swearing in of Joseph Hayne Rainey of South Carolina, “the first African American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, the first to preside over the House, and the longest-serving Black lawmaker in Congress during Reconstruction,” according to his House history. During his more than eight years in the House, Rainey worked to pass civil rights legislation, fund public schools, and guarantee equal protection under the law. Throughout, he sought to use his position to advocate for the concerns of African Americans on the House Floor. “I can only raise my voice,” Rainey said in 1877, “and I would do it if it were the last time I ever did it, in defense of my rights and in the interests of my oppressed people.” Today is also the 216th birth anniversary of William Lloyd Garrison, the fierce anti-slavery journalist and, we’re almost certain, FlaglerLive supporter. In lesser news, it’s also Frank Sinatra’s birthday. All Things Christmas Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County. This event will feature a huge selection of Christmas items including wreaths, trees, lights, nativity scenes, stockings, Christmas cards, candles, ornaments, jewelry, linens, clothing and those unique Christmas T-shirts and sweaters that we all enjoy. All Things Christmas will include hundreds of items at thrift store prices. New merchandise will be added daily with many one-of-a-kind items selling quickly so plan to stop by more than once. Additionally, this year‘s event will include individually wrapped home baked goods made by thrift store bakers.









