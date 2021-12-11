Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Smollett Guilty by Gary McCoy, Shiloh.
Smollett Guilty by Gary McCoy, Shiloh.



Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us in celebrating the brave men and women of the Flagler Beach Police Department at our Pancake Breakfast on December 11 from 9-11 at our clubhouse at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. $5 gets you pancakes, links, coffee, juice or iced tea. Children can decorate a cookie with a cop. Donate an unwrapped gift for a grown up and get a raffle ticket. Proceeds go to the Flagler Beach Police Department. For more information call Barbara at 215-209-9332 or Mary at 386-569-7813. Palm Coast Starlight Festival: Celebrate the holiday season with your friends and neighbors at the City of Palm Coast’s Starlight Festival in Central Park at 975 Central Avenue, Dec. 11 from 4 to 9 p.m.. The Starlight Festival will look a little different from previous years. Instead of a parade, the floats will park along Central Park; you can view the floats at your leisure while you merrily stroll. The new layout will only require one street to be closed and will give visitors the freedom to come for the fun and leave when they are done. Santa will still be there – be sure to bring your camera for pictures with Santa! Darlene Love at the Flagler Auditorium for a Christmas Show: Darlene Love brings her Rocking Christmas Show to the Flagler Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Love has a long career dating back to her days as a background singer for many huge artists like Elvis Presley. And here’s Love in that unforgettable SNL skit:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

December 2021
For the full calendar, go here.

“There is no lower form of life known to zoological science than the motorboat fisherman, the speedboat sightseer”

–Edward Abbey, from the essay,

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

