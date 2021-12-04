With Bells, Santa and Starry Nights, First Friday Returns in Flagler Beach After Nearly 2-Year Absence

First Friday returned in Flagler Beach Friday evening for the first time since the Covid pandemic sent the monthly festival on hiatus in the spring of 2020. Friday’s return event coincided with the second-year edition of the launch of Starry Nights, the city’s newest addition to its Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Ramadan and Christmas celebrations as the Flagler Beach pier, many other city landmarks, businesses and homes light up in unison.

New in 2021, the “Deck the Chairs” display is Flagler Beach’s version of the Rotary’s Fantasy Lights display in Palm Coast’s Town Center. It features the area’s popular red lifeguard chairs, each decorated by a local business or community organization in the hopes of being crowned most festive. Two chairs were decorated by resident representatives from the north and south sides of Flagler Beach in a friendly competition. Volunteer organization Flagler Strong is sponsoring a chair in honor of Flagler Beach lifeguard Caleb Struble, who was injured during practice drills in July 2021. The remaining chairs are sponsored by local restaurants (Turtle Shack Café, Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill, Funky Pelican, Beach Front Grille, and High Tides at Snack Jack.)









First Friday kicked off Starry Nights with the pier lighting in bluish hues at 6 p.m., with the return of live music, shopping, and dining. Free 3D glasses were made available at the pier bait shop. First Friday this year is organized by Laverne Shank, the DJ known as DJ Vern and the owner of Surf Radio.

First Friday marked one major resumption of a city tradition. At 1 p.m. today, Flagler Beach was marking the return of another: the Holiday at the Beach Parade, again organized by the Flagler Beach Rotary and featuring more than 50 entrants. Here’s an image gallery of Friday night’s festivities (with special thanks to Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur.)























