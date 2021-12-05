The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 5, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance:

City Repertory Theatre stages Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit”, a staged reading, at 3 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. Fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting happily wacky soothsayer, one Madame Arcati. A marvelously funny staged reading….just in time for Christmas. See: “City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ to Honor the Late Anne Kraft, Veteran CRT Performer.” Holiday Concert, Stetson University Concert Band, Douglas Phillips, conductor, at 3 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under. Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory hosts the 18th annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 511 Old Kings Road, South in Flagler Beach. The event is held to help those that have lost loved ones cope with the loss during the holiday season. The event is free and open to the public. Family and friends are asked to bring a Christmas ornament in memory of a loved one. The ornament will be placed on a 15′ Christmas tree that stands in the Garden of Memory Mausoleum. The decorating of the Christmas tree starts at 5:00 p.m. and the candlelight service starts at 6 p.m. Live entertainment and light snacks will be provided. More information on the Candlelight Service can be found on Craig Flagler Palm’s Facebook event here.









