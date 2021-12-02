Facing Death Penalty, Michael McIntyre Pleads to Manslaughter, Will Serve 20 Years in Overdose Death of Chelsea Price, 33

Michael G. McIntyre this afternoon pleaded no contest to killing 33-year-old Chelsea Lenore Price. on Aug. 11, 2020, and will serve 20 years in prison after Circuit Judge Terence Perkins sentenced him on that and other charges.

McIntyre is among nearly a half dozen Flagler County residents who have so far been charged with murder after selling drugs that killed their clients. He had faced a first degree capital felony murder charge, which carries a maximum penalty of death, trafficking meth, a first-degree felony that carries a 30-year penalty, possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony. So today’s plea enabled a considerable reduction in penalties he faced.









The murder charge was reduced to manslaughter, a second-degree felony. The state and he agreed to 15 years on the manslaughter charge, five years on the possession with intent to sell, concurrent to the 15 years, then five years on the trafficking charge, to run consecutively to the other sentences.

“This case is being resolved fairly quickly, Brian Smith, McIntyre’s attorney, said. “I think the state just got the indictment about 60 days ago. And Mr. McIntyre has known this case, this charge, was coming. And he’s been wanting to resolve this case. So we have not done any depositions or any real discovery on this case other than what the state’s given us, and I’ve given him copies to review on his own and he would still like to resolve this case today.”

McIntyre had known Price, and had supplied her with “heroin/fentanyl,” according to one of his arrest reports. Detectives narrowed their suspicions on him when Price’s phone revealed that he had conducted the transaction with her before her death. (He quoted a price of $150 for 1 gram of fentanyl in a transaction undercover cops conducted with him.) He would tell detectives that the fentanyl he sold was mixed with Benadryl, both to increase his profits and to dilute the drug to prevent the client from dying. He said he himself had overdosed and “died” once, and been brought back with Narcan, the neutralizing agent.