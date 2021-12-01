Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Cyclist Killed in Hit and Run on Palm Coast Parkway; Traffic Cameras Help Focus Search

| | Leave a Comment

The crash took place at Leanni Way and Palm Coast Parkway. Leanni Way curves from Palm Coast Parkway to Belle Terre Parkway around the gas station there. The picture above is a file photo. (© FlaglerLive)
The crash took place at Leanni Way and Palm Coast Parkway. Leanni Way curves from Palm Coast Parkway to Belle Terre Parkway around the gas station there. The picture above is a file photo. (© FlaglerLive)

A 56-year-old cyclist and Palm Coast resident was struck and killed by a vehicle on Palm Coast Parkway and Leanni Way, near the Flagler County Public Library, shortly after midnight this morning. The vehicle kept going.

The exact moment of the crash isn’t known. It was reported to authorities by a man who saw the victim on the side of the road, unresponsive, next to the bicycle, just after half-past midnight. A Florida Highway Patrol report states the hit-and-run suspect was traveling west on Palm Coast Parkway just east of Leanni Way. The cyclist was attempting to cross the parkway, going north.




“The suspect vehicle is possibly a black van and will have damage to its right front, right fender and to the right side of the windshield Anyone with any information on the suspect vehicle or the driver please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office [(386) 437-4116] or *FHP.”

An emergency helicopter was briefly placed on standby, but the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a paramedic. A be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued across the county and to surrounding counties. Authorities may have a witness to the crash. But they also have traffic camera footage aiding in the investigation, and within a few hours appeared to have narrowed the search to a particular suspect, who was interviewed early this morning.

The Palm Coast Fire Police regulated traffic after the response to the scene by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue. The cyclist’s death is the eighth fatality on Flagler or Palm Coast roads this year, the third in a row involving a cyclist or a motorcyclist. Five of the eight fatalities involved either a cyclist or a motorcyclist. A sixth–a motorcyclist from Palm Coast–was killed in Ormond Beach just south of the county line.

Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $2322 towards the $6000 target.$2322Raised $2322 towards the $6000 target.39%
Thanks to you, FlaglerLive is marking its 12th year. As always until New Year's, we're asking you to do your part for 2022. It's still not a paywall--or, heaven forbid, a mandate. It's your choice. It's also your responsibility. Extremism is targeting news media across the country, FlaglerLive included, if unsurprisingly so: Essential, bold, investigative and analytical journalism combats misinformation and answers only to your right to know. Stand up for integrity and have a voice in protecting and fostering serious journalism in your community. While 25,000 of you read FlaglerLive every day, only a fraction contribute.  Make it a decimal and contribute today, or better still, become a monthly donor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *