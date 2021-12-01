Cyclist Killed in Hit and Run on Palm Coast Parkway; Traffic Cameras Help Focus Search

A 56-year-old cyclist and Palm Coast resident was struck and killed by a vehicle on Palm Coast Parkway and Leanni Way, near the Flagler County Public Library, shortly after midnight this morning. The vehicle kept going.

The exact moment of the crash isn’t known. It was reported to authorities by a man who saw the victim on the side of the road, unresponsive, next to the bicycle, just after half-past midnight. A Florida Highway Patrol report states the hit-and-run suspect was traveling west on Palm Coast Parkway just east of Leanni Way. The cyclist was attempting to cross the parkway, going north.









“The suspect vehicle is possibly a black van and will have damage to its right front, right fender and to the right side of the windshield Anyone with any information on the suspect vehicle or the driver please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office [(386) 437-4116] or *FHP.”

An emergency helicopter was briefly placed on standby, but the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a paramedic. A be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued across the county and to surrounding counties. Authorities may have a witness to the crash. But they also have traffic camera footage aiding in the investigation, and within a few hours appeared to have narrowed the search to a particular suspect, who was interviewed early this morning.

The Palm Coast Fire Police regulated traffic after the response to the scene by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue. The cyclist’s death is the eighth fatality on Flagler or Palm Coast roads this year, the third in a row involving a cyclist or a motorcyclist. Five of the eight fatalities involved either a cyclist or a motorcyclist. A sixth–a motorcyclist from Palm Coast–was killed in Ormond Beach just south of the county line.