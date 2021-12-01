The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 1, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Lane closure: The Florida Department of Transportation will be working on Matanzas Woods Parkway between the two I-95 ramps today, causing one lane closure. The contractor on the project will keep one lane open at all times in order to allow traffic to alternate through the one lane segment and there will be a flagging operation in place for traffic control safety. The project will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be completed by 2 p.m. The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall. Here’s today’s agenda. Stetson University School of Music’s Christmas Candlelight Concerts begin tonight with a concert at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All seating is general admission. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Masks and physical distancing are required. Tickets are $40 with a $1 processing fee. Tonight’s performance is sold out.









