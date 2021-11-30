The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Terry McManus, formerly the manager of Flagler Beach’s city-owned Ocean Palms Golf Course (which is still managed by his company) is back in court today, this time shipped in from the state prison known by its Department of Corrections’ Orwellian name (this is not a joke), the Central Florida Reception Center, where McManus is serving four years on a DUI conviction (his third in 10 years). He’s back for docket sounding, the last step before trial, at 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on a separate felony charge of defrauding an insurer. See: “Terry McManus, Who Runs Flagler Beach’s City Golf Course, Wanted on Felony Insurance Fraud Charge.” His is one of many cases set for docket sounding this morning. Did you see Flagler County Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt learning to drive a school bus over the weekend? Check it out:
“The War of 1812 is the strangest war in American history. It was a war in its own right but also a war within a war, a part of the larger war between Britain and France that had been going on since France’s National Convention declared war on Britain in February 1793. Although the total American casualties in the war were relatively light—6, 765—far fewer in the entire two and a half years of war than those killed and wounded in a single one of Napoleon’s many battles, it was nonetheless one of the most important wars in American history. It was, said Virginia’s John Taylor, the philosopher of agrarian Republicanism, a “metaphysical war, a war not for conquest, not for defense, not for sport,” but rather “a war for honour, like that of the Greeks against Troy,” a war, however, that “may terminate in the destruction of the last experiment in . . . free government.”
–From Gordon S. Wood’s “Empire of Liberty: A History of the Early Republic, 1789-1815” (2009).
