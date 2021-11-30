The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 30, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Terry McManus, formerly the manager of Flagler Beach’s city-owned Ocean Palms Golf Course (which is still managed by his company) is back in court today, this time shipped in from the state prison known by its Department of Corrections’ Orwellian name (this is not a joke), the Central Florida Reception Center, where McManus is serving four years on a DUI conviction (his third in 10 years). He’s back for docket sounding, the last step before trial, at 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on a separate felony charge of defrauding an insurer. See: “Terry McManus, Who Runs Flagler Beach’s City Golf Course, Wanted on Felony Insurance Fraud Charge.” His is one of many cases set for docket sounding this morning. Did you see Flagler County Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt learning to drive a school bus over the weekend? Check it out:









