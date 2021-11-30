Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

| | Leave a Comment

Covid Boosters by Rivers, CagleCartoons.com
Covid Boosters by Rivers, CagleCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: Terry McManus, formerly the manager of Flagler Beach’s city-owned Ocean Palms Golf Course (which is still managed by his company) is back in court today, this time shipped in from the state prison known by its Department of Corrections’ Orwellian name (this is not a joke), the Central Florida Reception Center, where McManus is serving four years on a DUI conviction (his third in 10 years). He’s back for docket sounding, the last step before trial, at 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on a separate felony charge of defrauding an insurer. See: “Terry McManus, Who Runs Flagler Beach’s City Golf Course, Wanted on Felony Insurance Fraud Charge.” His is one of many cases set for docket sounding this morning. Did you see Flagler County Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt learning to drive a school bus over the weekend? Check it out:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

November 2021
December 2021
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“The War of 1812 is the strangest war in American history. It was a war in its own right but also a war within a war, a part of the larger war between Britain and France that had been going on since France’s National Convention declared war on Britain in February 1793. Although the total American casualties in the war were relatively light—6, 765—far fewer in the entire two and a half years of war than those killed and wounded in a single one of Napoleon’s many battles, it was nonetheless one of the most important wars in American history. It was, said Virginia’s John Taylor, the philosopher of agrarian Republicanism, a “metaphysical war, a war not for conquest, not for defense, not for sport,” but rather “a war for honour, like that of the Greeks against Troy,” a war, however, that “may terminate in the destruction of the last experiment in . . . free government.”

–From Gordon S. Wood’s “Empire of Liberty: A History of the Early Republic, 1789-1815” (2009).

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $1230 towards the $6000 target.$1230Raised $1230 towards the $6000 target.20%
Thanks to you, FlaglerLive is marking its 12th year. As always until New Year's, we're asking you to do your part for 2022. It's still not a paywall--or, heaven forbid, a mandate. It's your choice. It's also your responsibility. Extremism is targeting news media across the country, FlaglerLive included, if unsurprisingly so: Essential, bold, investigative and analytical journalism combats misinformation and answers only to your right to know. Stand up for integrity and have a voice in protecting and fostering serious journalism in your community. While 25,000 of you read FlaglerLive every day, only a fraction contribute.  Make it a decimal and contribute today, or better still, become a monthly donor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *