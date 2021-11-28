The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 28, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins this evening with the lighting of the first light and runs to December 6. A celebration is scheduled Monday evening at European Village. A local physician we love flagged the most recent piece by The Real Heisenberg on “Omicron And The Slow Death Of Common Sense,” which goes, in part: “On Friday, the White House again urged Americans to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet received a shot. A recent “incident” (to employ a polite euphemism) involving an analyst at a Nordic bank underscored the extent to which the public discourse continues to be poisoned by vaccine cynicism, which can undermine confidence in the shots. Forgive me, but society needs to accept the fact (because that’s what it is, a fact) that sundry inoculation caveats are no different from the paper insert in a box of over-the-counter pain relievers. Obviously, side effects are possible. The manufacturer can’t be sure, ahead of time, how your body will react to what’s in the bottle. Neither can your doctor be absolutely sure. You gamble with your life every, single time you try a new dish at a restaurant. You could be allergic to an ingredient and not know it. In nations all over the world, children are required to receive certain vaccines. Hardly anyone argues. People get flu shots all the time. How many of them read the disclaimer sheet? How many of them would care about the disclaimers if they read them? And so on and so forth. Vaccines are different than Ibuprofen or eating a new kind of shellfish because if you fall ill, nobody else is affected as a result of your decision. Or at least not physically. Choosing not to be vaccinated, on the other hand, imperils the rest of society.” Now Ferenc Vizi plays Schubert:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

November 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Grand Chanukah Celebration at European Village European Village No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.