The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Omicron Asylum by Monte Wolverton, Battle Ground, Washington.
Omicron Asylum by Monte Wolverton, Battle Ground, Washington.



Today at the Editor’s glance: Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins this evening with the lighting of the first light and runs to December 6. A celebration is scheduled Monday evening at European Village. A local physician we love flagged the most recent piece by The Real Heisenberg on “Omicron And The Slow Death Of Common Sense,” which goes, in part: “On Friday, the White House again urged Americans to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet received a shot. A recent “incident” (to employ a polite euphemism) involving an analyst at a Nordic bank underscored the extent to which the public discourse continues to be poisoned by vaccine cynicism, which can undermine confidence in the shots. Forgive me, but society needs to accept the fact (because that’s what it is, a fact) that sundry inoculation caveats are no different from the paper insert in a box of over-the-counter pain relievers. Obviously, side effects are possible. The manufacturer can’t be sure, ahead of time, how your body will react to what’s in the bottle. Neither can your doctor be absolutely sure. You gamble with your life every, single time you try a new dish at a restaurant. You could be allergic to an ingredient and not know it. In nations all over the world, children are required to receive certain vaccines. Hardly anyone argues. People get flu shots all the time. How many of them read the disclaimer sheet? How many of them would care about the disclaimers if they read them? And so on and so forth. Vaccines are different than Ibuprofen or eating a new kind of shellfish because if you fall ill, nobody else is affected as a result of your decision. Or at least not physically. Choosing not to be vaccinated, on the other hand, imperils the rest of society.” Now Ferenc Vizi plays Schubert:




“As the daughter of a Jewish mother born into a tiny apartment in the Bronx and a prosperous Anglo father raised in a two-story house in Lincoln, Nebraska; a woman with the habit of falling in love with women and men from a range of countries and cultures, I write to understand acts of love across boundaries – the intimacy and separation of the Other as well as the uncanny, often transformative brief meetings between strangers. I write to understand the meaning of freedom, faith, identity and freewill. As a rape survivor, I write to excavate with words, what it might mean for man, woman or child to live in a body that has been physically violated, permanently marked by ancestral trauma, disability, illness, prejudice or war. I write because I believe my human job on earth is to learn compassion.”

–From writer Leslie Kirk Campbell‘s About page.

Previously:

