The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 26, 2021

| | Leave a Comment

rittenhouse magritte
Rittenhouse Scandal, with apologies to Magritte, by Randall Enos, Easton, Conn.



Today at the Editor’s glance: Something to keep in mind as you’re shopping today: “Many employers in industries, like retail, that have mandated vaccines at corporate offices have not required them for frontline workers, sharing concerns about challenges in hiring,” the New York Times reports. ” But those workers, including about four million at stores, are among the most vulnerable. They interact frequently with the public and are less likely to be vaccinated themselves. Mandates at TysonUnited Airlines and several health care companies indicate that when faced with the prospect of losing their job, employees most frequently choose inoculation. […] The panic and precautions tied to Covid-19 have played out at retail stores throughout the pandemic and ensnared their workers. […] Retailers are betting that consumers will be comfortable shopping in stores, where foot traffic is already higher than in 2020, regardless of the industry’s efforts to fight the new vaccination and testing requirements. And for those who are concerned about the lack of vaccinations, the companies have bolstered their e-commerce operations and curbside pickup offerings in the past year, though in-store shopping often leads to more purchases and fewer returns.” Most government offices and schools are closed today. A note on garbage collection in Palm Coast: Waste Pro was closed on Thanksgiving Day. For those with a pick up on that day, the collection will occur on Saturday, November 27. There will be no change to regularly scheduled collections on Friday, November 26. This year, both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday so there will no schedule adjustments for garbage collection on those two holidays. Thanksgiving meals: In Flagler Beach Thursday, Mayor Suzie Johnston and many volunteers gathered at beachfront Grille to collect 100 meals prepared and donated by Beachfront Grill for the needy. Here are a few pictures:

All the volunteers. click on the image for larger view. (Suzie Johnston)
All the volunteers. click on the image for larger view. (Suzie Johnston)

The hundred meals ready to go. (Suzie Johnston)
The hundred meals ready to go. (Suzie Johnston)

Mayor Suzie Johnston with former Mayor Linda Provencher. (Suzie Johnston)
Mayor Suzie Johnston with former Mayor Linda Provencher. (Suzie Johnston)

Carol Fisher. (Suzie Johnston)
Carol Fisher. (Suzie Johnston)

The mayor and her daughter, Sydney Adams. (Suzie Johnston)
The mayor and her daughter, Sydney Adams. (Suzie Johnston)




“Doctors sometimes effect cures, I don’t doubt it, but they often kill and they always torment. It’s a fool’s lottery, and I’m not going to gamble my life on it.”

–From a J.-J.Rousseau letter to the Duc d’Albe, Oct. 1, 1772.

