Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

| | Leave a Comment

Infrastructure Bill by Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News.
Infrastructure Bill by Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News.



Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: The Flagler Beach Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of continuing July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The committee has pretty much settled on letting the fireworks go on, with the focus now on managing the day as a more restrained event. Stetson Choral Union and Chamber Orchestra in concert at Stetson Baptist Church, 1025 W. Minnesota Ave., DeLand. 7:30 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and

Now still this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

November 2021
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“Seneca reflects on watching gladiatorial games, after hundreds of criminals were driven into an arena to be mutually slaughtered to a crowd’s amusement: “I come home more greedy, more cruel and inhuman, because I have been among human beings. By chance I attended a midday exhibition, expecting some fun, wit, and relaxation . . . whereby men’s eyes may have respite from the slaughter of their fellow men. But it was quite the contrary. . . . These noon fighters are sent out with no armor of any kind; they are exposed to blows at all points, and no one ever strikes in vain. . . . In the morning they throw men to the lions; at noon they throw them to the spectators. The crowd demands that the victor who has slain his opponent shall face the man who will slay him in turn; and the last conqueror is reserved for another butchering. . . . This sort of thing goes on while the stands are nearly empty. . . . Man, a sacred thing to man, is killed for sport and merriment.”

–From Seneca’s letters, after witnessing gladiatorial fights in Rome.

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *