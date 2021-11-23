The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: The Flagler Beach Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of continuing July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The committee has pretty much settled on letting the fireworks go on, with the focus now on managing the day as a more restrained event. Stetson Choral Union and Chamber Orchestra in concert at Stetson Baptist Church, 1025 W. Minnesota Ave., DeLand. 7:30 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and
Flagler Beach July 4 Fireworks Committee Meets
Stetson Choral Union and Chamber Orchestra
“Seneca reflects on watching gladiatorial games, after hundreds of criminals were driven into an arena to be mutually slaughtered to a crowd’s amusement: “I come home more greedy, more cruel and inhuman, because I have been among human beings. By chance I attended a midday exhibition, expecting some fun, wit, and relaxation . . . whereby men’s eyes may have respite from the slaughter of their fellow men. But it was quite the contrary. . . . These noon fighters are sent out with no armor of any kind; they are exposed to blows at all points, and no one ever strikes in vain. . . . In the morning they throw men to the lions; at noon they throw them to the spectators. The crowd demands that the victor who has slain his opponent shall face the man who will slay him in turn; and the last conqueror is reserved for another butchering. . . . This sort of thing goes on while the stands are nearly empty. . . . Man, a sacred thing to man, is killed for sport and merriment.”
–From Seneca’s letters, after witnessing gladiatorial fights in Rome.
