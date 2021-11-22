Violent Felon With Long Prison History Accused of Attacking Teen Unprovoked in a Seminole Woods Driveway

Sean Michael McNamara has a long and violent history. He has spent almost 27 of his 53 years in state prison, over seven separate incarcerations. He’s been convicted of armed burglary, burglary numerous times, illegally possessing weapons, grand theft, theft of firearms, fraud and escape. He’s been sentenced to prison from crimes in Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Broward and Gilchrist counties. He was last in prison in March 2019, when he first moved to Gainesville–then Palm Coast.

He was barely in town when he was arrested in July 2020. He’d punched or pummeled his wife of five months violently enough that his fist was lacerated, though he blamed it on landscaping.









His wife told a deputy he’d punched her several times with a closed fist. He served no jail time. The charge was reduced to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, he was found guilty on that, and he got some probation. Last July he was again in a violent altercation with his wife, who this time stacked his belongings in his truck and drove them to his sister’s. He pursued her on a motorcycle, and a third man who knew McNamara pursued in a Trans Am, so when she realized “they were driving too crazy,” she turned around and went home. That case is still in pre-trial stages.

On Friday, McNamara was charged with his first felonies in Flagler County, this time involving a minor teen.

McNamara, 53, a resident of 23 Senseney Path in Palm Coast, was re-arrested on a felony child abuse charge after allegedly punching the teen-ager, and on a second-degree felony charge of making threats to shoot or fire a destructive device (the sort of charge students have been routinely arrested for this school-year after making threats against schools or fellow-students).

In a scene corroborated by Ring video footage and documented in a Flagler County Sheriff’s arrest report, the teen was in his driveway, vacuuming his car, sitting on the driver’s side of the vehicle, when McNamara “aggressively” drove up in his Ford F-150, pulled back the vacuum cleaner that was between the two vehicles, walked out to the driver’s side of the teen’s car and began to yell at the boy, claiming he had broken into his house. The deputy reported seeing McNamara “reaching and aggressively pointing” at the boy, but was “unable to determine the exact point” when McNamara struck the boy. As McNamara walks away from the car, he yells back at the boy, “come to my house,” and here he uses a obscenity to describe the boy and says, “imma blow yo mama house up.” He gets into his truck and speeds off.









The boy told the deputy that McNamara struck him on the left side of his face, in the upper cheek area. The deputy documented some redness there. The boy told the deputy he didn’t know what McNamara was accusing him of, and that he had not been in the county the previous night. McNamara told the deputy he’d become aware of alleged social media posts by the boy that he was going to break into his house with a gun and rob him, so he went to confront the boy. McNamara and the boy’s family are not quite neighbors, but live in the same neighborhood around Sesame Boulevard. They are almost a mile away from each other, separated by several streets.

McNamara posted $5,000 bail and bonded out less than 24 hours after his booking at the Flagler County jail. He is to have no contact with his victim. Other than that, his pre-trial release order contains no other conditions.