‘Festival of Trees’ Featuring Linda Cole at Flagler County Public Library

This year’s “Festival of Trees” at the Flagler County Public Library main Palm Coast branch is early this year, because Thanksgiving falls on the last Thursday of the month. The festival begins at 6 p.m. this evening (Nov. 19).

“We feature many trees that are decorated by local non-profit organizations, and we wanted to make sure everyone has ample time to come in and see them,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “This annual tradition – sponsored by both the Library and the Friends of the Library – is a favorite.”

The overhead lights are dimmed, and the trees lit bright to create a winter wonderland. Jazz singer Linda Cole, who is the niece of legendary Nat King Cole, will provide musical entertainment that promises to be second to none.









Linda Cole has been a professional singer since she was 3 years old when she performed with her family, The Singing Coles, in Illinois, according to her website lindacolesings.com. She relocated to Central Florida by 1991 and continued to make a name for herself singing “straight ahead jazz” and “standards.”

“She is a favorite here in Palm Coast,” Albanese said. “She has entertained our residents for years, and we look forward to welcoming her to the Library.”

Refreshments will be served on Friday. The trees will remain on display through the month of December.

“It will be a pleasure to celebrate the season with our residents,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “This is always a lovely event at the Library, and a great way to kick off the holidays.”

The library is located at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway Northwest. For more information, call 386-446-6763 and select option 1, or go to the Library’s Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/FlaglerCountyPublicLibrary.