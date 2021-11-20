The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 20, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Super Scenic 150 Mile Garage Sale: Scenic A1A is holding its annual garage sale along 150 miles of State Road A1A from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., from Jacksonville to Ponce Inlet with big community sites in between with some of the best bargains and unique finds this side of the Mississippi River. See details here. It’s the Fall Festival at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, with carnival rides, cotton candy, candy apples, food vendors, games and entertainment. Bluegrass band Remedy Tree is onstage tonight at 6 p.m. Bring a chair. $5 parking Saturday and no parking fee on Sunday. The African American Cultural Center and Museum of Florida (AACS) in Flagler County will host a “30-Year Retrospective of Fine Artist Bettie Eubanks with an opening reception Saturday, November 20, including a Meet the Artist portion, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). See details here. Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit,” a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa, the production runs Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at Stetson’s Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Admission is free.









