The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Super Scenic 150 Mile Garage Sale: Scenic A1A is holding its annual garage sale along 150 miles of State Road A1A from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., from Jacksonville to Ponce Inlet with big community sites in between with some of the best bargains and unique finds this side of the Mississippi River. See details here. It’s the Fall Festival at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, with carnival rides, cotton candy, candy apples, food vendors, games and entertainment. Bluegrass band Remedy Tree is onstage tonight at 6 p.m. Bring a chair. $5 parking Saturday and no parking fee on Sunday. The African American Cultural Center and Museum of Florida (AACS) in Flagler County will host a “30-Year Retrospective of Fine Artist Bettie Eubanks with an opening reception Saturday, November 20, including a Meet the Artist portion, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). See details here. Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit,” a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa, the production runs Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at Stetson’s Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Admission is free.
“While the Senate last week was burying McCarthy, the United States Supreme Court buried McCarthyism. The decisions in the Schware and Konigsberg cases do more than decide that radicals have a right to practice law. The decisions turn their back on an error in which the mere allegation of leftist sympathy or affiliation was enough to put a man outside the pale. The striking example will illustrate how unmistakably the court has turned back the clock to an earlier and saner period. One of the charges on which the New Mexico Board of Bar Examiners refused to permit Rudolph Schware to take its tests for admission to the bar was his arrest and indictment in 1944 recruiting volunteers to aid the loyalists in Spain. The Supreme Court says, “even if it be assumed that the law was violated, it does not seem that such an offense indicated moral turpitude… Many persons in this country actively supported the Spanish loyalists,” and it adds coolly, “in determining whether a person’s character is good the nature of the offense which he has committed must be taken into account.” This has a positive Rip van Winkle-ish flavor; it awakens from a twenty-year sleep the forgotten attitudes most thoughtful Americans shared at the time; it expunges two decades of carefully nurtured nightmare.”
–From I.F. Stone’s “The Court Turns Back the Clock,” a column from May 13, 1957.
