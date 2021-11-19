The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 19, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayre stalks all about the numerous events lined up for the Thanksgiving week, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary, this week on School Board members Jill Woolbright’s and Janet McDonald’s decision to bring back the church index on book censorship and apply it to Flagler County school libraries. The state labor department releases monthly jobless figures for Flagler County and Florida at 10 a.m. It’s the Fall Festival at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, with carnival rides, cotton candy, candy apples, food vendors, games and entertainment. Onstage Friday Night is the McCullough Blue Grass Band, at 6 p.m. and Remedy Tree (bluegrass) onstage Saturday night at 6 p.m. Bring a chair. $5 parking on Friday and Saturday and no parking fee on Sunday. Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit,” a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa, the production runs Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at Stetson’s Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Admission is free.
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Flagler and Florida Monthly Unemployment Figures Released
Sartre’s ‘No Exit’ by Stetson University Theatre Arts
“I have been accused of a habit of changing my opinions. I am not myself in any degree ashamed of having changed my opinions. What physicist who was already active in 1900 would dream of boasting that his opinions had not changed during the last half century? In science men change their opinions when new knowledge becomes available; but philosophy in the minds of many is assimilated rather to theology than to science. The kind of philosophy that I value and have endeavoured to pursue is scientific, in the sense that there is some definite knowledge to be obtained and that new discoveries can make the admission of former error inevitable to any candid mind. For what I have said, whether early or late, I do not claim the kind of truth which theologians claim for their creeds. I claim only, at best, that the opinion expressed was a sensible one to hold at the time when it was expressed. I should be much surprised if subsequent research did not show that it needed to be modified. I hope, therefore, that whoever uses this dictionary will not suppose the remarks which it quotes to be intended as pontifical pronouncements, but only as the best I could do at the time towards the promotion of clear and accurate thinking. Clarity, above all, has been my aim.”
–From Bertrand Russell’s “Dictionary of Mind, Matter and Morals” (1952).
