The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 19, 2021









On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayre stalks all about the numerous events lined up for the Thanksgiving week, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary, this week on School Board members Jill Woolbright's and Janet McDonald's decision to bring back the church index on book censorship and apply it to Flagler County school libraries. The state labor department releases monthly jobless figures for Flagler County and Florida at 10 a.m. It's the Fall Festival at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, with carnival rides, cotton candy, candy apples, food vendors, games and entertainment. Onstage Friday Night is the McCullough Blue Grass Band, at 6 p.m. and Remedy Tree (bluegrass) onstage Saturday night at 6 p.m. Bring a chair. $5 parking on Friday and Saturday and no parking fee on Sunday. Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre's play "No Exit," a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa, the production runs Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Admission is free.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.