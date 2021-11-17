The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 17, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets in special session this evening at City Hall at 6 p.m. to review the applications for city manager. The council members are expected to bring their own short lists of up to five candidates each, and possibly narrow down the list to those who would be interviewed. But the quality of the 90-some candidates has raised questions among some council members. Mayor David Alfin is mulling the possibility of re-starting the process, with a search firm this time. The Palm Coast Planning Board‘s meeting scheduled for this evening was cancelled. Drug Court scheduled for today will not be held this week.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.