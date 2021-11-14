The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: strong>City Repertory Theatre’s All Together Now, a brand new musical revue feature a fantastic selection of songs from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more. 3 p.m. at The CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite, B207, Palm Coast. $20 for adults, $15 for students. Book tickets here, and see Rick de Yampert’s preview: “‘All Together Now!’ Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre Musical Revue Joins a Global Fundraising Event.” . The 20th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic concludes today. And the World Goes ‘Round – Music Revue at Flagler Playhouse, the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards, 2 p.m. at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Stetson University’s Woodwind Ensemble is in concert, 4 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: Free. Stetson University’s Brass Ensembles are in concert, 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: Free
“The needs of a society determine its ethics, and in the Black American ghettos the hero is that man who is offered only the crumbs from his country’s table but by ingenuity and courage is able to take for himself a Lucullan feast. Hence the janitor who lives in one room but sports a robin’s-egg-blue Cadillac is not laughed at but admired, and the domestic who buys forty-dollar shoes is not criticized but is appreciated. We know that they have put to use their full mental and physical powers. Each single gain feeds into the gains of the body collective.
Stories of law violations are weighed on a different set of scales in the Black mind than in the white. Petty crimes embarrass the c0mmumty and many people wistfully wonder why Negroes don’t rob more banks, embezzle more funds and employ graft in the unions. “We are the victims of the world’s most comprehensive robbery. Life demands a balance. It’s all right if we do a little robbing now.” This belief appeals particularly to one who is unable to compete legally with his fellow citizens.
My education and that of my Black associates were quite different from the education of our white schoolmates. In the classroom we all learned past participles, but in the streets and in our homes the Blacks learned to drop s’s from plurals and suffixes from past-tense verbs. We were alert to the gap separating the written word from the colloquial. We learned to slide out of one language and into another without being conscious of the effort. At school, in a given situation, we might respond with “That’s not unusual.” But in the street, meeting the same situation, we easily said, “It he’s like that sometimes.”
–Maya Angelou, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” (1969).
