Sheriff Presents 2021 Quarter 3 Awards

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) celebrated the third quarter of 2021 with an awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 9, inside the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center. During the ceremony, Sheriff Staly recognized exceptional service by Sheriff’s Office employees and members of the community, including honoring the team directly responsible for saving the life of a juvenile threatening to jump off the I-95 overpass.

“These men and women perform above and beyond the call of duty and it is a great honor for me to recognize them for their outstanding service,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our Quarterly Awards Ceremony is an opportunity to recognize the sworn and professional support employees that make up our great team of professionals dedicated to serving Flagler County. Thank you all for your service.”









The following FCSO employees received awards for the 3rd Quarter of 2021.

Life-Saving Medal

CS Eddy

Deputy Beane

Deputy Carter

Deputy Clay

Deputy King

Deputy Kotowski

Deputy Morgante

Deputy Strack

Deputy Wallis

Deputy First Class Crego

Corporal DeSpusa

Corporal Parthemore

Master Deputy Rainey

Commander Goncalves

Sergeant Biss

Lieutenant PCFD Wagner

PCFD Rescue 12



Years of Service

15 Years-

Marilenn Punsalan

Sergeant Nolie St. Fleur

Commander George Bender

Corporal William Lowe

Deputy Jeremiah Rodenborn

15 Years-

Detention Deputy Sara Radford

Combat Award

Detective Capela

Detective Chewning

Detective Gaddie

Deputy Lichty

Deputy Prevatt

Deputy Smith

Unit Citation Award

CeCe Woody

CS Tina Eddy

Nikki North

Hayden Ore

Deputy Schmidt

Deputy Favorite-Biss

Deputy Cooper

Deputy Patel

Deputy Smith

Deputy Ocampo

Deputy Estep

Deputy Strack

Deputy Carter

Deputy Lichty

Deputy Logsdon

Deputy Towns

Deputy Wallis

Deputy First Class Butler

Deputy First Class Crego

Deputy First Class Jackson

Master Deputy Cangialosi

Master Deputy Malta

Master Deputy Crosbee

Master Deputy Jurec

Master Deputy Rainey

Corporal Cavas

Corporal Meehan

Corporal Rodriguez

Corporal Bell

Corporal Myers

Corporal West

Corporal Lowe

Corporal Tarczawski

Corporal Parthemore

Corporal Santoianni

Sergeant Miley

Sergeant Breckwoldt

Sergeant Jacob

Sergeant Kandour

Sergeant Reckenwald

Sergeant Gamarra

Sergeant Edmonds

Commander Goncalves

Commander Finn

Commander Lutz

Commander Jennifer Taylor

Detective Dalrymple

Detective DFC Jordan Taylor

Detective Capela

Detective O’Barr

Chief Welker

Merit Award

Sergeant Reckenwald

COP Years of Services

15 Years-

Dan Lamperti

5 Years –

Steve Camobell

Carlos Nunez

Nathan Oliver

Robert Millett

Sylvester Kirk

Certificate of Appreciation

Sandra Terrell

Nicole Farmer

Deputy Chewning

Deputy Kotowski

Deputy Slaga

Cpl. West

Cpl. Lowe

Sgt. Gamarra

Employee of the Month

July- Sergeant Reckenwald

August- Deputy First Class Gaddie

September- Nikki North

The 4th quarter award ceremony of 2021 will be held at the beginning of the new year.