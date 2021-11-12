Sheriff Presents 2021 Quarter 3 Awards

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) celebrated the third quarter of 2021 with an awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 9, inside the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center. During the ceremony, Sheriff Staly recognized exceptional service by Sheriff’s Office employees and members of the community, including honoring the team directly responsible for saving the life of a juvenile threatening to jump off the I-95 overpass.
“These men and women perform above and beyond the call of duty and it is a great honor for me to recognize them for their outstanding service,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our Quarterly Awards Ceremony is an opportunity to recognize the sworn and professional support employees that make up our great team of professionals dedicated to serving Flagler County. Thank you all for your service.”
The following FCSO employees received awards for the 3rd Quarter of 2021.
Life-Saving Medal
CS Eddy
Deputy Beane
Deputy Carter
Deputy Clay
Deputy King
Deputy Kotowski
Deputy Morgante
Deputy Strack
Deputy Wallis
Deputy First Class Crego
Corporal DeSpusa
Corporal Parthemore
Master Deputy Rainey
Commander Goncalves
Sergeant Biss
Lieutenant PCFD Wagner
PCFD Rescue 12
Years of Service
15 Years-
Marilenn Punsalan
Sergeant Nolie St. Fleur
Commander George Bender
Corporal William Lowe
Deputy Jeremiah Rodenborn
15 Years-
Detention Deputy Sara Radford
Combat Award
Detective Capela
Detective Chewning
Detective Gaddie
Deputy Lichty
Deputy Prevatt
Deputy Smith
Unit Citation Award
CeCe Woody
CS Tina Eddy
Nikki North
Hayden Ore
Deputy Schmidt
Deputy Favorite-Biss
Deputy Cooper
Deputy Patel
Deputy Smith
Deputy Ocampo
Deputy Estep
Deputy Strack
Deputy Carter
Deputy Lichty
Deputy Logsdon
Deputy Towns
Deputy Wallis
Deputy First Class Butler
Deputy First Class Crego
Deputy First Class Jackson
Master Deputy Cangialosi
Master Deputy Malta
Master Deputy Crosbee
Master Deputy Jurec
Master Deputy Rainey
Corporal Cavas
Corporal Meehan
Corporal Rodriguez
Corporal Bell
Corporal Myers
Corporal West
Corporal Lowe
Corporal Tarczawski
Corporal Parthemore
Corporal Santoianni
Sergeant Miley
Sergeant Breckwoldt
Sergeant Jacob
Sergeant Kandour
Sergeant Reckenwald
Sergeant Gamarra
Sergeant Edmonds
Commander Goncalves
Commander Finn
Commander Lutz
Commander Jennifer Taylor
Detective Dalrymple
Detective DFC Jordan Taylor
Detective Capela
Detective O’Barr
Chief Welker
Merit Award
Sergeant Reckenwald
COP Years of Services
15 Years-
Dan Lamperti
5 Years –
Steve Camobell
Carlos Nunez
Nathan Oliver
Robert Millett
Sylvester Kirk
Certificate of Appreciation
Sandra Terrell
Nicole Farmer
Deputy Chewning
Deputy Kotowski
Deputy Slaga
Cpl. West
Cpl. Lowe
Sgt. Gamarra
Employee of the Month
July- Sergeant Reckenwald
August- Deputy First Class Gaddie
September- Nikki North
The 4th quarter award ceremony of 2021 will be held at the beginning of the new year.
