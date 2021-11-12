Isolation and Beyond in Sartre’s ‘No Exit’ by Stetson University Theatre Arts

Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit,” a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa, the production runs Nov. 18-21 at Stetson’s Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand.

The production features Joseph Garcin, Inéz Serrano and Estelle Rigault hanging out in a plain, mysterious room that depicts the afterlife. The trio gets to know each other and learns why they are in a room together.









“The play touches on self-delusion and self-realization as the characters slowly drive each other mad,” said Figueroa, who is making her directorial debut. “It has been interesting breaking down the essence of the characters through their words and actions. I think that the audience will be enticed and reflect on how, in a much milder sense, they might relate with one or more of the characters in the production.”

“Stetson Theatre Arts students are starting to get back into the swing of things after not having an opportunity to participate in traditional theatre for nearly two years,” added Figueroa. “It has been an honor and exciting to have this chance to work with my classmates in this collaborative production.”

Cast: Joseph Dallas (Joseph Garcin), Hope Brown (Inéz Serrano), Liza Tananbaum (Estelle Rigault) and Maya Evans (The Valet)

Where: Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 32720 (adjacent to the DeLand campus)

When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

Admission and parking: Free

Box office, reservations and more information: 386-822-8700