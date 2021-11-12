Bunnell government has announced the schedule for the funeral services regarding Sgt. Dominic Guida, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 9 during training in Bunnell.

The funeral service itself will be on Monday, Nov. 15, at the First Baptist Church of Bunnell at 2301 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell, at noon. (The church is located opposite land that the Bunnell City Commission just two days before Guida’s death agreed to buy, and where the Bunnell Police Department, along with City Hall, are to be permanently located.)

Prior to the service there will be two viewings open to the public, both at First Baptist Church, where parking is ample. Viewing on Sunday, Nov. 14 will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Viewing on Monday will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.









Honors will be held outside the church following the service on Monday. A procession will then proceed from there to Flagler Craig Palms Funeral Home along State Road 100, to 511 Old Kings Road South, Palm Coast.

There will be no internment or other honors at the funeral home.

Guida, 43, was training with fellow-Bunnell Police Department officers and Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies at the county’s joint training site on Justice Lane in Bunnell the afternoon of Nov. 9 when he suffered a cardiac episode. He was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where he died. His boy that night was taken in a long procession of local and state law enforcement officers to the Medical Examiner’s office in St. Augustine, and returned the following day. The Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Bunnell in policing the city to afford Guida’s colleagues time and space to cope with the loss. He is the first Bunnell police officer to die in the line of duty in the city’s history.