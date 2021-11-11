The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 11, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Schools, government offices, police departments and courts are closed today in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day commemorations across the county are as follows: they will start with the county’s commemoration in front of the flagpole at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, at 10 a.m. Palm is hosting a free barbecue lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for veterans and their families at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Avenue. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 386-986-2323 or in person at the Palm Coast Community Center. Flagler Beach is hosting its traditional ceremony at 1 p.m. in Veterans Park, located on the southwest corner of State Road 100 and State Road A1A.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.