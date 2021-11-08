The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 8, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a plea in the case of James Lee McIntire, a 70-year-old resident of 71 Florida Park Drive, who faces a second-degree felony charge for molesting the 14-year-old daughter of a woman he had molested when she, too, was 14. The plea hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at Bunnell City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, City Commission Chambers, Building 3, Bunnell. The commission is expected to set a closing date for the purchase of a 3-acre lot at Flagler Central Commerce Parkway to be used for the new City Administration and Police Department building. The lot was listed at $249,500. The appraisal was $238,000. Both City and Seller agreed them purchase of the property shall be $228,000, includes all wetland permitting and utility connections, contingent on a 120 day feasibility period and a closing date of December 15th. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here or see the full agenda here. Stetson Jazz Ensemble in concert with Dan Ferri and Dan Johnson, directors, 7:30 p.m. at the Athens Theater, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand. Admission: $15 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

