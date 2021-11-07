The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 7, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Join the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras for their opening performance of the season at Jacoby Hall this afternoon starting at 5 p.m. Robert E. Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville. See the full program here. Tickets here. The Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras (JSYO) serves more than 350 talented musicians from all over Northeast Florida through six levels of ensembles – two full symphonies and four levels of string ensembles – that vary by repertoire and technical advancement. The JSYO season begins in September and ends in mid-May but includes holiday breaks. And the World Goes ‘Round – Music Review at Flagler Playhouse, at 2 p.m.: Enter the world of distinguished and celebrated writing team, Kander and Ebb. The World Goes ‘Round is a stunning revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards. Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this title is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. Five individuals find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” and “All That Jazz” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre. Tickets on sale at www.flaglerplayhouse.com









