The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 5, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Nor’easter today: “Low pressure will strengthen as it moves up from the Gulf, crosses central FL and then emerges near the coastal Atlantic waters by Saturday morning,” the National Weather Service in Jacksonville cautions. “The combination of strong north-northeasterly winds and our highest astronomical tides of the year will produce significant coastal impacts for our area.” Flood Watch: 3 to 6 inches in rainfall totals expected along the coast from St. Augustine southward. On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Jonathan Lord, director of Flagler County Emergency Services, to talk about the nor’easter expected to soak up Flagler and potentially cause coastal flooding and damage dunes, along with Dr. Stephen Bickel, the medical director at the Flagler County Health Department, and Greg Blose, who will discuss impact fees and the economy, starting a little after 9 with my commentary on Florida’s law inviting child abuse. Host David Ayres’s guests are a mystery. And the World Goes ‘Round – Music Review at Flagler Playhouse, starting tonight at 7:30 p.m.: Enter the world of distinguished and celebrated writing team, Kander and Ebb. The World Goes ‘Round is a stunning revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards. Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this title is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. Five individuals find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” and “All That Jazz” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre. Tickets on sale at www.flaglerplayhouse.com









