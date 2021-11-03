‘You Know This Always Ends Up with You in Jail,’ Cop Tells Fleeing Felon After Manhunt and 10th Arrest in a Decade

Flagler County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Joe Barile was at the end of his wits with David Badal. He was trying to figure out why Badal, 44, didn’t know the drill by now. He was being arrested for roughly the 10th time in 10 years, and who had just–yet again–driven away from a deputy in a dangerous maneuver that got him an extra felony charge.

“We have video of you driving around this town like a psychopath, blowing red lights–we’ve known where you are, OK, you heard the helicopter,” Barile tells Badal shortly after his arrest in the B Section Tuesday afternoon, at the end of a significant manhunt. “You know this always ends up with you in jail. It just takes longer.” Badal was arrested twice just this year, both times on domestic battery charges. He was arrested in 2017 for fleeing and eluding cops, and has previous arrests on drug charges, corrupting by threats, trespassing. He is a convicted felon, going back to a conviction 21 years ago for, ironically, fleeing and eluding. His history predates even Barile’s, who’s been with the Sheriff’s Office only since 2007.









“Do you remember me? It’s like, 10 or 15 years now, OK?” Barile tells him. “Like, you know the whole deal, like why wait it out? Why drive around Palm Coast almost hitting multiple cars. Like, man, your driving? Holy crap. In the middle of four o’clock, five o’clock, there’s so many cars, out kids out. Like, come on man.”

A judge had only a few months ago ordered Badal to his latest anger management class. It’s not clear if he took it. If he did, it did not appear to have paid off.

It had started as it often starts at the beginning of a David Badal call: “possible domestic disturbance” at his Wellington Drive home Tuesday afternoon. A woman was crying and telling the 911 dispatcher she’d been in a verbal argument all night, and that Badal wouldn’t let her leave the house. Badal walked out of the house in compliance with a deputy’s request, but then, walking around his driveway and complaining about “the kids” (he has four children and is their provider) he got in his Lexus, closed the door, and drove off, even as the deputy was knocking on the driver’s side window. Badal still drove off as the deputy was to the side of the car’s right front, trying to stop him. That was at 3:30 p.m.









Two hours and 15 minutes later, after the sheriff’s office had requested the assistance of Flagler County Fire Flight, which circled the B Section for over an hour, and brought in other special units, Badal surrendered, coming out of a house on Boulder Rock Drive, which the Sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center had tracked. Only then Badal asked if the deputy who’d been speaking with him earlier had been injured. He is heard on a body cam saying that “I didn’t try to run away. I knew exactly what I was doing.” He said the deputy “wasn’t even in the way” and that he “would never run one of you guys over.”

He was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, and fleeing and eluding police, both felonies. Bond was set at $30,000, which he posted today after 1 p.m. He had been on probation on an April conviction of misdemeanor battery, when he was sentenced toi six months’ probation. He was to have no contact with the victim. He’d attempted to end his probation in mid-September, only to have a probation violation report filed against him: he’d not paid his fines. Today, the court filed yet another probation violation report due to his arrest on Tuesday.