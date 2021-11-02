Flagler County Fire Rescue Holds Pinning Ceremony for Recent Hires and Promotions

Flagler County Fire Rescue held a “Pinning Ceremony” on Monday for its hires since January 2020, and for the promotion of three of its own to lieutenant.

“As firefighters we are called to be the people who stand in the gap for others when they themselves cannot,” said Fire Chief Michael Tucker. “Today is the day that we officially recognize them as being part of this noble profession and the Flagler County Fire Rescue family.”

Since January 2020, the following 28 firefighters have been hired: Tyler Allesee, Xavier Awe, Breonna Banks, Ryan Bowling, Adrian Brands, Kevin Brunelle, Charles Cook, Joseph Davis, Nathan Edwards, Christopher Ellis, Ethan Epperson, Tracy Farmer, Michael Ginn, Christopher Gonzalez, Jaevon Jones, Nathaniel Karr, Jerod Krueger, Christopher Largent, Daniel Ledesma, Manuel Matute, Logan Phipps, Conlan Pottinger, Joshua Puttick, Jimmy Sanchez, Jaden Sellers, Dominick Senatro, Carson Sloan, and Roberto Zerbino.









Jake Gonzalez, Jon Moscowitz, and Dylan Pontorno were promoted to the rank of lieutenant in July. Pontorno was hired by Flagler County in April 2018, while Gonzalez is a 7-year veteran, and Moscowitz has the most seniority here with 13 years under his Fire Rescue belt.

Family and friends were invited to the private ceremony, as well as Fire Rescue comrades.

“I’m proud to have all of these firefighters on the team,” Tucker said. “They have bright futures ahead of them, and Flagler County Fire Rescue is a better organization because of them. Ultimately, our whole community benefits.”