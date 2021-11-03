Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

| | Leave a Comment

Gov DeSantis and Roger Stone threat by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Gov DeSantis and Roger Stone threat by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. Stetson University’s Kemal Gekic, piano, is in concert at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, at 7:30 p.m. Admission: Free




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

November 2021
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“It never occurred to me, Harry, that the actual countryside could be sold; the creeks and woods and hills. That shouldn’t be permitted. They ought to be kept just as they are, since they give the place its character. Uncle Harry said he was afraid the only way of keeping a place the same, in this country, was to own it.”

–Willa Cather, from the story, “Uncle Valentine” (1925).

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *