The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 4, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Joshua Carver, the 36-year-old Palatka man whom a jury found guilty of hit-and-run in the death of Jonathan Rogers, a 29-year-old man who had been walking along State Road 100 on Feb. 27, 2020, is sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Chris France at 3:30 p.m. in Courtroom 403 at the Flagler County courthouse. He faces up to 30 years in prison, though is not likely to get near that much. See: “Jury Rapidly Finds Josh Carver Guilty in Hit-and-Run Death of Jonathan Rogers; He Faces up to 30 Years in Prison.” And the World Goes ‘Round – Music Review at Flagler Playhouse, starting tonight at 7:30 p.m.: Enter the world of distinguished and celebrated writing team, Kander and Ebb. The World Goes ‘Round is a stunning revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards. Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this title is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. Five individuals find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” and “All That Jazz” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre. Tickets on sale at www.flaglerplayhouse.com









