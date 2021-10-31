The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Final day: City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Urinetown,” the musical, directed by John Sbordone, at 3 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online here or by calling 386-585-9415, or at the door. See: “‘Urinetown,’ an Unserious Musical For Our Times, and For Our Town, at City Repertory Theatre.” Final day: The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected] If you’re up for an interesting story the latest one by David Means, “The Depletion Prompts,” in this week’s New Yorker, is absorbing in concept an execution, even if at first disorienting. Means begins every segment with a prompt. The prompts are the story. Each builds on the previous one. The narrator’s mentally ill sister is at the center of the story. She is somewhat and somehow damaged either at birth or by her parents. She becomes a promiscuous teen, a drug addict, a dweller in government supported housing: “the people there were hidden from view, part of the great national project of denial,” as Means writes. She dies falling off a railroad trestle while doing drugs with losers who run away and concoct a cover-up. For all its grimness it’s also a darkly humorous story, self-consciously self-deprecating (Means teaches writing), that part of it kept light enough not to seem pretentious. (“But the absurd thing about the prompts this narrator comes up with is that they are so precise that they become the story,” Means says in an interview in the week’s issue. The clue traces back to the parents: “The madness of a mother–your mother–losing her shit and acting insane and then becoming insane. The needle plunging into the thick flesh of her arm. Draw from Chekhov’s story ‘Ward No. 6,’ so that the mother ends up as a patient in the same ward as the daughter.”
‘Urinetown,’ the Musical, at City Repertory Theatre
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
” “From 1947 to 1975, the NSA intercepted “millions” of private telegrams going into and out of the United States, just as it has done with e-mails and phone calls since 9/11. Nearly 250,000 first-class letters were secretly opened and photographed by the CIA from 1953 to 1973, and the FBI did the same with at least 130,000 from 1940 to 1966. In addition, using secret informants, warrantless wiretaps, hidden microphones, and clandestine break-ins of homes and offices, various agencies “swept in vast amounts of information about the personal lives, views, and associations of American citizens,” the Church committee found. The CIA compiled an index of 1.5 million names; the FBI had 500,000 intelligence files in headquarters alone, with uncounted numbers in field offices; and the army put 100,000 people in its records from the mid-1960s to 1971. The army monitored protests by welfare mothers in Milwaukee, infiltrated church youth groups in Colorado, dispatched operatives to a meeting of priests on birth control, and even sent agents to a Halloween party for children in Washington, D.C., following a report that a “dissident” might be there. All this was done for more than curiosity’s sake. The FBI had a list of 26,000 suspicious Americans to be rounded up in case of a “national emergency,” the Church committee discovered.
–David Shipler, “The Rights of the People” (2011)
