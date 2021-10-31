The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 31, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Final day: City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Urinetown,” the musical, directed by John Sbordone, at 3 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online here or by calling 386-585-9415, or at the door. See: “‘Urinetown,’ an Unserious Musical For Our Times, and For Our Town, at City Repertory Theatre.” Final day: The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected] If you’re up for an interesting story the latest one by David Means, “The Depletion Prompts,” in this week’s New Yorker, is absorbing in concept an execution, even if at first disorienting. Means begins every segment with a prompt. The prompts are the story. Each builds on the previous one. The narrator’s mentally ill sister is at the center of the story. She is somewhat and somehow damaged either at birth or by her parents. She becomes a promiscuous teen, a drug addict, a dweller in government supported housing: “the people there were hidden from view, part of the great national project of denial,” as Means writes. She dies falling off a railroad trestle while doing drugs with losers who run away and concoct a cover-up. For all its grimness it’s also a darkly humorous story, self-consciously self-deprecating (Means teaches writing), that part of it kept light enough not to seem pretentious. (“But the absurd thing about the prompts this narrator comes up with is that they are so precise that they become the story,” Means says in an interview in the week’s issue. The clue traces back to the parents: “The madness of a mother–your mother–losing her shit and acting insane and then becoming insane. The needle plunging into the thick flesh of her arm. Draw from Chekhov’s story ‘Ward No. 6,’ so that the mother ends up as a patient in the same ward as the daughter.”









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.