Flagler Dental’s Antidote to Halloween’s Sugar High: $1-a-Pound Buy-Back of Unopened Candy

Need you still be told that sugar is little short of poison? It is not a friend to your liver. It is a super-fuel to diabetes and obesity. It is a nutrient to cancer cells and one of the causes of heart disease. And of course it turns your teeth to plunder and ruin. In that sense, every Halloween is another crusade that clobbers teeth and calls it sweet.









In comes the antidote.

Flagler Dental Associates is hosting its 10th annual Candy Buy Back program November 1 through November 5. The buy back is open to all area trick-or-treaters, who can stop by Flagler Dental North or Flagler Dental South to receive $1 per pound of unopened candy ($5 limit per child).

“We are trying to break the sugar habit of our patients,” says Dr. Ryan Smith. “This year, we have partnered with SureSmile Aligners. People can stop by our North office and we will be offering a Free SureSmile Aligners consultation and free teeth whitening for anyone that signs up for a SureSmile Aligner Case.” (Clear aligners are custom-made, transparent fittings that help realign one’s teeth. Call 386-446-3883 for details. )

The collected candy will be sent overseas to American soldiers deployed in various theaters of operation, or on foreign bases.

Current dietary guidelines recommend that people 2 years old and older limit their sugar intake to less than 10 percent of their daily calories. “For example,” the Centers for Disease Control explains, “in a 2,000 calorie diet, no more than 200 calories should come from added sugars (about 12 teaspoons).” Yet Among 6- to 11-year-olds, the average intake is 19 teaspoons, and among 12- to 19-year-olds, it’s 20 teaspoons (for Blacks and whites. It’s a few teaspoons less for Hispanics and Asians.)

“Tooth decay (cavities) is one of the most common chronic conditions of childhood in the United States,” the CDC states. “Untreated tooth decay can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning.”









Added sugars are sweeteners added to processed and prepared foods. In the United States, a big culprit is fructose such as corn syrup, which goes into sodas: its consumption has increased more than 100-fold since 1970.

Flagler Dental North is at 30 Office Park Drive in Palm Coast, on Palm Coast Parkway and Clubhouse Drive. Flagler Dental South is located at 97 Flagler Plaza Drive, in the Winn Dixie shopping center, next to Woody's.

