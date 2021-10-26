The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 26, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: The trial of Keith Johansen on a first degree murder charge enters its second day with opening arguments at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The trial is being broadcast by CourtTV. Johansen is accused to shooting and killing his wife, Brandi Celenza, at their home on April 7, 2018. He contends it was a suicide. He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted. The trial of Deviaun Antriel Toler on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated child abuse and two other charges also begins its second day with opening arguments at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 301. That trial is not on CourtTV. Toler is accused of having “knowingly” abused his 20-month-old son by using a washcloth dipped in boiling water, causing burns from the boy’s right shoulder “down the entirety of his right arm,” causing permanent disfigurement, according to the charges. The alleged burns were not treated. Toler also faces an aggravated abuse charge for allegedly spanking his child with a belt and using a tree branch to do so, causing “numerous scarred and open lacerations” and permanent disfigurement. The child was cared for at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville from Feb. 15 through March 7, 2018.

The Flagler Beach Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of continuing July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For background, see “Flagler Beach Appoints Committee to Rethink July 4 Fireworks While Aiming for a Show on New Year’s Eve Too.” Sounds New XXVIII, First Glimpse: A Stetson student composer showcase at 7:30 p.m.. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: Free. For more details, see the School of Music’s concert website.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









