The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 25, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: It’s going to be a busy trial week, with two of the most high-profile trials in the county in some time. The trial of Keith Johansen on a first degree murder charge is scheduled to last all week before Circuit Judge Chris France, each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with jury selection in Courtroom 101, and the trial itself in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Johansen is accused to shooting and killing his wife, Brandi Celenza, at their home on April 7, 2018. He contends it was a suicide. He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted. Court TV has been paying attention. The trial of Deviaun Antriel Toler on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated child abuse and two other charges is scheduled to last all week before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with jury selection in Courtroom 401, and the trial itself in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County courthouse. Toler has been out on bond and appears to have moved to Palm Bay since the original charges in 2018. He is accused of having “knowingly” abused his 20-month-old son by using a washcloth dipped in boiling water, causing burns from the boy’s right shoulder “down the entirety of his right arm,” causing permanent disfigurement, according to the charges. The alleged burns were not treated. Toler also faces an aggravated abuse charge for allegedly spanking his child with a belt and using a tree branch to do so, causing “numerous scarred and open lacerations” and permanent disfigurement. The child was cared for at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville from Feb. 15 through March 7, 2018.

See:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The commission is hearing several land use matters, including rezoning, on second reading. Nine and Dine at Palm Harbor Golf Course: Palm Harbor Golf Course is 50 years old! It has experienced the ups and downs of economic, ownership, and business frailties. Today, as it was 1971, it is considered a premiere course that challenges the skill set of any golfer. Join us for this event, meet the course architect, and win some great prizes. $50 per person = 9 holes of golf + buffet at the Green Lion. Meet the course designer, Bill Amick. Win golf for 4 at the Conservatory Golf Course and Palm Harbor. Win golf clubs, dinner tickets, and have fun with traditional golf challenges, raffles, and a silent auction. 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.