The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 24, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The African American Cultural Society at 4422 US Highway 1 North, Palm Coast, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary at 4 p.m. with a plated dinner in the society’s recently renovated Founders Gallery. Due to the increase in the Delta variant the guest speaker, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Shirley Chisholm’s protégé, will be joining the celebration virtually. The event will adhere to CDC guidelines and will be allowing limited seating so we can social distance. Tickets at $75 each on a first come first served basis by calling the office at 386-447-7030. City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Urinetown,” the musical, directed by John Sbordone, at 3 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online here or by calling 386-585-9415, or at the door. As FlaglerLive’s Rick de Yampert writes, “The Tony-winning Broadway show, with music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Kotis, is set in a dystopia in which a severe 20-year water shortage has forced the masses to use pay toilets controlled by a mega-corporation headed by the villainous Caldwell B. Cladwell (played by City Rep veteran Earl Levine). The draconian policies of his corporation, Urine Good Company, are enforced by the corrupt politicians and policemen he’s bribed, and urinal matrons such as Penelope Pennywise (Phillipa Rose), who makes Nurse Ratched seem like Mother Teresa.” See the full preview: “‘Urinetown,’ an Unserious Musical For Our Times, and For Our Town, at City Repertory Theatre.”

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









