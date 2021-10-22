50th Palm Coast Citizens Academy Graduates 13

Thirteen Palm Coast residents graduated from the 50th session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy on Tuesday, October 19th, at the City Council meeting.

This session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy began on September 20th and completed on October 18th. The graduates include Luis Rodriguez, Muriel Rodriguez, Mike Tranchida, Emma Sledge, Michael Massucco, Grissely Martinez, Chris Nakabaale, Brenda Rosa, Joseph Michael O’Shea, Mickey Ulmer, Sean Means, Karen Sousa, and Kelli Patton. All participants received certificates and a commemorative t-shirt.

The Palm Coast Citizens Academy is a comprehensive program intended to educate residents on the ins-and-outs of the City government. The course is free and registration is limited to approximately 25 Palm Coast citizens per session.









The five-week session takes participants through an in-depth look at City departments including Utilities, Stormwater and Engineering, Financial Services, Parks and Recreation, Community Development, Public Works, the Fire Department, and more! Along the way, participants also interact with all members of the Palm Coast City Council and the City Manager.

“The Palm Coast Citizens Academy has been a cherished event through all City departments for years as it allows them to showcase the service they provide to citizens and engage with residents,” Mayor David Alfin said. “I look forward to 50 more sessions of this program and encourage anyone who has not yet participated to sign up! It is a wonderful way to learn more about the inner workings of your local government!”

To register for an upcoming session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/palm-coasters/citizens-academy/register. For more information, contact the Public Information and Engagement Department by emailing [email protected].

For residents whose schedules don’t allow for the in-person Citizen’s Academy, the City also offers a Virtual Citizen’s Academy. Visit www.palmcoastgov.com/palm-coasters/citizens-academy/virtual. The Virtual Citizen’s Academy includes an overview of the City government and separate modules on each of the City’s departments.