The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 21, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Frank Gromling will discuss why oceans are critical for human life, and what can be done by each of us, in a talk entitled “Protect Oceans, Protect Life,” at Ocean Art Gallery at 197 E Granada Blvd., Granada Plaza in Ormond Beach, 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” was published on this day in 1940, but it’s worth commemorating the occasion by returning to John Donne’s poem, an excerpt anyway, which gave the novel its name, and many a cliches their begetters: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main. If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thy friend’s or of thine own were: any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









