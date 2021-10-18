The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 18, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. This is the annual meeting when the commission discusses and considers approving its annual social services grants. Those include agreements with: the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia ($63,200 to be used as local 6 percent match for federal and state funds to subsidize child care services for eligible at-risk children and children from low income families; the Family Life Center, the county’s only domestic violence shelter, for the total amount of $77,500, plus $50,000 in support services for sexual assault victims; the Flagler County Free Clinic, $60,000, to provide primary care, dental care, and Volunteer Medical Specialty Network services to eligible Flagler County residents, and SMA Healthcare, for $173,300, to support substance abuse and mental health treatment services. The county’s Joyce Bishop, Health & Human Services Director, is presenting the grants. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









