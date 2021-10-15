The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 15, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Domestic Violence Task Force, Family Life Center and Daytona State College are offering a free half-day conference on domestic violence, open to anyone. It will include six breakout sessions. It’s from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast. It marks domestic violence awareness month. On Free For All Friday on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Paul Renner to talk about the coming legislative session and Renner’s rise to the leadership, along with Bob Snyder, director of the Flagler Health Department, starting a little after 9 a.m. on WNZF. The Stetson University Symphony Orchestra is in concert, Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under. Note: Seating is extremely limited. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.