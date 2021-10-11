Flagler County Senior Procurement Analyst Shannon Nolan Earns National Certification

Flagler County Senior Procurement Analyst Shannon Nolan earned a professional certification – a Professional Procurement Certification issued by the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing – marking her entrance into a prestigious group who successfully demonstrated the competencies anchored in the nationally recognized public procurement framework.

“Shannon has been with Purchasing for just over a year,” said her supervisor, Purchasing Manager Holly Durrance. “From the beginning, she has devoted herself to the team and has spent countless hours taking classes towards different accreditations and certifications.”









To date, only 717 people have received this certification through the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing since it launched the program in 2019. Tests focused on the following: strategy, policy and legislation; planning and analysis; contract administration, sourcing and solicitation; and, leadership and business principles.

“This NIGP certification is a huge milestone in my career. Before pursuing a career in government, I was not aware there are national certifications available,” Nolan said. “However, with the encouragement and continued support of my managers, Holly Durrance and John Brower, I decided to pursue NIGP’s certification and I am thankful I did.”

Nolan will be testing shortly to become a Certified Professional Public Buyer through the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council.

“She is such an asset to the Purchasing Division,” said Financial Services Director John Brower. “These certifications further her credibility, and are important as she serves in public procurement.”