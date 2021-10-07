The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 7, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Nobel Prize for Literature is announced at 7 a.m. today at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. The prize carries a $1.144 million award. The bookies’ odds for the top possibilities: Annie Ernaux of France (8/1), Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o of Kenya (8/1), Haruki Murakami of Japan (10/1) and Margaret Atwood of Canada (10/1). Circuit Judge Terence Perkins would normally hold drug court today, but that will not take place. The judge is holding a series of sentencing, plea and bond hearings throughout the day. Rezoning: The Flagler County school district is holding the second set of its “listening tours” regarding rezoning of schools, now submitting a revised and much-scaled-back plan to rezone only the R Section in Palm Coast. Students there would be sent to Indian Trails Middle and Matanzas High instead of now going to Flagler Palm Coast High and Buddy Taylor Middle. The previous plan proposed rezoning every one of the district’s nine schools. It drew intense opposition. The listening session tonight is at 6 p.m. at the Wadsworth/Buddy Taylor cafeteria, at 6 p.m. Wednesday’s session at Indian Trails Middle School drew only five members of the public. See: “After Parents Object to ‘Equity’ and Race-Driven Balance, Rezoning Plan Now Limits Impact to Palm Coast’s R-Section.”

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









