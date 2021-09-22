The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the first floor conference room at the Government Services Building in Bunnell. The board is expected to discuss the upcoming Creekside Festival, which returns after covid’s hiatus, and returns under the new ownership of Flagler Broadcasting. The Palm Coast City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for the second and final budget and property tax approval hearing. The outcome of the hearing is not in doubt. The big question: will Councilman Ed Danko manage to go through the hearing politely, or at least without insulting Councilman Nick Klufas? Have you seen Dr. Paul Mucciolo’s thanks to the staff at AdventHealth Palm Coast?

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information through Sept. 25:

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

Wednesday, September 22 8AM to 11AM

Thursday, September 23 8AM to 11AM

Friday, September 24 8AM to 11AM

Saturday, September 25 CLOSED

Sunday, September 26 CLOSED

Please consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

* Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

* This is NOT a drive-through test site. You will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place.

* Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

* DOH staff continue to work extended hours to keep up with the contact tracing and case investigation. We appreciate your ongoing patience. It may take time for DOH to reach individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Take initiative to isolate for at least ten days and encourage close contacts to watch for symptoms.

* If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available.

* If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms.

* If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.

* Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









