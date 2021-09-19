The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Royal Palms Parkway Closure: Royal Palms Parkway from Belle Terre Parkway to Rickenbacker Drive will continue to be closed–and likely will be so for a couple of weeks–after a contractor reported that a storm water pipe collapsed while he was preforming maintenance on September 16th. The collapsing of the pipe has created unsafe driving condition and an emergency structural repair is needed on this portion of Royal Palms Parkway. Traffic traveling eastbound from US-1 will be detoured to Rickenbacker Drive to reach Belle Terre Parkway. The theater weekend continues all over Flagler and Volusia: City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” 3 p.m. at CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite B207, tickets are $15 for students, $30 for adults. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time, shares her loves and her losses. See the preview: “Being Billie: Laniece Fagundes Embodies Jazz singer Lady Day as City Repertory Theatre Opens 11th Season.” Book tickets here.“Godspell,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Starring FPC’s Kelly Rivera and a whole lot of other people from Flagler schools, including Andrea Oliveras (of Matanzas High School) as Uzo, directed by Noel Bethea (Matanzas). 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, starting at 2 p.m. Book tickets here. “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse at 2:30 p.m. Ribald, irreverent, played strictly for laughs, “Rumors” is Simon’s 1988 play involving gunshots, car crashes and other situations turned farcical in this comedy.

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information through Sept. 25:

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

Sunday, September 19 CLOSED

Monday, September 20 8AM to 11AM

Tuesday, September 21 8AM to 11AM

Wednesday, September 22 8AM to 11AM

Thursday, September 23 8AM to 11AM

Friday, September 24 8AM to 11AM

Saturday, September 25 CLOSED

Sunday, September 26 CLOSED

Please consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

* Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

* This is NOT a drive-through test site. You will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place.

* Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

* DOH staff continue to work extended hours to keep up with the contact tracing and case investigation. We appreciate your ongoing patience. It may take time for DOH to reach individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Take initiative to isolate for at least ten days and encourage close contacts to watch for symptoms.

* If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available.

* If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms.

* If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.

* Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Learn more here<https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/this-website-doesn-t-work-in-internet-explorer-8f5fc675-cd47-414c-9535-12821ddfc554?ui=en-us&rs=en-us&ad=us>.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov.<file:///C:/Users/Smithgc/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/PUVHCMUB/flagler.floridahealth.gov/events/index.html> For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.