The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: H.L. Mencken, that curmudgeon with a flair for epigrammatic gems, was born 141 years ago today in Baltimore. A textual conservative at heart, he’s one of those writers–like Orwell, like St. Matthew, like Hammurabi–modern-day ideologues love to crib to their own purposes, so he can be quoted equally by right and left, at least until the vipers of cancelmania catch up with him: he wasn’t exactly PC, and worse, he was an outright bigot, as his diaries have recently revealed, an anti-Semite who also had it in for Native Americans ( “… and the Indian chief Wok-a-wok-a-mok,” he wrote) and others. But he did nail down Donald Trump to his T when he was describing “the hero of the inferior–i.e., the typically American–novel,” as he wrote in “Prejudices” (Second Series): “He is the protagonist of that great majority which is so inferior that it is quite unconscious of its inferiority.” Also, the Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches Senior Games continue and run through Sept. 19, with competition in 3 sports: golf; singles, doubles, and mixed doubles tennis; and single, doubles, and mixed doubles pickleball. “Godspell” is staged at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. Book tickets here. The musical, which first opened off-Broadway in 1971, is composed by Stephen Schwartz, written by John-Michael Tebelak, with Michael Sheehan as Jesus, Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Kelly Rivera as Lindsay, Nando Rivera as John/Judas, and Andrea Oliveras as Uzo, directed by Matanzas High School’s Noel Bethea. Musical director: Melissa Cargile. See below the PSA all the vaccine, Covid testing and monoclonal treatment information you need. Larry Elder is an idiot, a conspiracy theorist and a malicious liar–another democracy-busting horror right out of Trump’s unending circles of hell. In other words, “the protagonist of that great majority which is so inferior that it is quite unconscious of its inferiority.” But this attack is no less inexcusable, as was the woman’s follow-up violence toward Elder’s bodyguards:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell. No appointments necessary. The Health Department no longer offers testing on weekends. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus.Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. two afternoons a week on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations are also available daily at 18 local pharmacies.









