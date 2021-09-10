The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 10, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes AdventHealth Palm Coast COO Wally de Aquino, the school district’s Jason Wheeler, who will discuss covid challenges, and Pastor Charles Silano on the challenges of feeding the hungry, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on 9/11’s unlearned lessons. In Court, L’Darius Smith, who on Wednesday was denied a new trial, is scheduled for a sentencing at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, on a felony aggravated assault conviction by a jury in June stemming from a confrontation with two brothers at McDonald’s on State Road 100 in early 2020. See: “No Acquittal This Time for For L’Darius Smith as Jury Convicts Him of Aggravated Assault in Race-Tinged Confrontation.” The Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches Senior Games kick off today and run through Sept. 19, with competition in 3 sports: golf; singles, doubles, and mixed doubles tennis; and single, doubles, and mixed doubles pickleball. The Stetson University Music Department presents a Chamber Orchestra concert featuring Anthony Hose, conductor and Tammara Phillips, flute in performances of Handel’s Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No. 1 in G Major, Haydn’s Flute Concerto in D Major and Percy Grainger’s “Molly on the Shore,” at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under. “Godspell” is staged at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. Book tickets here. The musical, which first opened off-Broadway in 1971, is composed by Stephen Schwartz, written by John-Michael Tebelak, with Michael Sheehan as Jesus, Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Kelly Rivera as Lindsay, Nando Rivera as John/Judas, and Andrea Oliveras as Uzo, directed by Noel Bethea. Musical director: Melissa Cargile. Movies in the Park tonight at Palm Coast’s Town Center. Tonight’s movie: “Frozen 2.” And one more thing:









Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) has modified its COVID-19 testing schedule at the Flagler County Fairgrounds for the Labor Day holiday. Testing will not be offered either Saturday, September 4 or Monday, September 6.

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

All individuals and families should consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure . Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives. Plan ahead and expect long lines. Bring snacks and drinks in the car, as well as books or toys to keep kids entertained while waiting for your turn. Note: you will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place. This is NOT a drive- through test site.

Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission. DOH staff and volunteers are working extended hours to keep pace with the significant demand for testing . We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

. We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time. It will take time for case investigators and contact tracers to reach you when/if you or your child tests positive for COVID-19. You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms.

You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms. If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available. If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible. Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.



The weekday testing schedule for September 4 through 12 follows:

Friday, September 10 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 11 CLOSED

Sunday, September 12 CLOSED

As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification or provide return-to-work notes.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd three afternoons a week – Monday (except Labor Day), Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of booster doses and expects to add vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds later this month. Details will be shared when plans are finalized. Currently, CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.

