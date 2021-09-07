The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County School Board holds a 3 p.m. workshop focusing on its next business-meeting agenda, in the third-floor conference room of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting would normally be a routine run-down of the coming agenda. But school officials expect it may feature yet another round of pro-and anti-masking militancy as the district continues to experience a surge of covid cases that has totaled more such cases in three weeks than all of last year, and that are now a principal driving factor of cases in the county. The Palm Coast City Council at 5:30 this afternoon holds a special workshop, followed by a business meeting at 6 p.m. The workshop is to finalize what has been a wrangle over the sheriff’s request for 10 deputies, and the city administration’s and the council’s attempts to get there within given budget constraints. The council is also looking to decrease the property tax rate symbolically. At the 6 p.m. meeting, Good Samaritan Andrew Duncan and several Animal/Code Enforcement Officers will be recognized for their role in late July in rescuing 17 dogs and cats that were being held in the back of a U-haul trailer and needed immediate medical attention. The 2021 Photo Contest winners will be announced. The Planning Division will present an ordinance to approve the rezoning of 10.85 acres from high intensity commercial to multi-family residential for the property known as The Tribute. This motion was previously approved at the August 3 public hearing but failed at the August 17 hearing. Council then voted to continue the hearing to the September 7 meeting. The Planning Division will also present an ordinance to approve the rezoning of 71.74 acres from master plan development and general commercial zoning districts to the multi-family residential and high intensity commercial zoning districts for the property known as Seminole Pointe.









Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) has modified its COVID-19 testing schedule at the Flagler County Fairgrounds for the Labor Day holiday. Testing will not be offered either Saturday, September 4 or Monday, September 6.

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

All individuals and families should consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure . Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives. Plan ahead and expect long lines. Bring snacks and drinks in the car, as well as books or toys to keep kids entertained while waiting for your turn. Note: you will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place. This is NOT a drive- through test site.

Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission. DOH staff and volunteers are working extended hours to keep pace with the significant demand for testing . We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

. We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time. It will take time for case investigators and contact tracers to reach you when/if you or your child tests positive for COVID-19. You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms.

You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms. If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available. If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible. Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.



The weekday testing schedule for September 4 through 12 follows:

Sunday, September 5 8AM to 12PM Flagler County Fairgrounds

Monday, September 6 CLOSED for Labor Day Holiday

Tuesday, September 7 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, September 8 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Thursday, September 9 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Friday, September 10 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 11 CLOSED

Sunday, September 12 CLOSED

As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification or provide return-to-work notes.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd three afternoons a week – Monday (except Labor Day), Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of booster doses and expects to add vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds later this month. Details will be shared when plans are finalized. Currently, CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.

