The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 4, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: In the tropics: Hurricane Larry, far out in the center of the Atlantic, is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane by today, but the storm’s path for now remains northwesterly, nowhere close to Florida. The Northeast may be an other story by the end of next week. Reilly Opelka at the U.S. Open is in his third-round match roughly around 5 or 5: 30 p.m. He faces 29-year-old Nikoloz Basilashvili, of Georgia (the country, not the state), ranked 39 in the world.









Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information for Today Through Labor Day:

Testing has resumed at the Flagler County Fairgrounds (150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell) weekdays from 8AM to 12 noon and weekends from 9AM to 11AM.

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who need testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

All individuals and families should consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

Plan ahead and expect long lines. Bring snacks and drinks in the car, as well as books or toys to keep kids entertained while waiting for your turn.

Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

DOH employees and volunteers have been working extended hours to keep pace with the exponential demand for testing and the record-breaking number of positive COVID cases we are experiencing. We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

Since it may take some time for case investigators and contact tracers to reach you when/if you or your child tests positive for COVID-19, you should take initiative to protect your loved ones. You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Talk with close contacts like family members on your own to ask them to get tested and watch for symptoms.

If you are identified as a close contact to a person who tests positive, there is a possibility the health department may not connect with you if resources are not available. If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, you should get tested three to five days after exposure.



The weekday testing schedule through September 6 follows:

Friday, September 3 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Sunday, September 5 8AM to noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Monday, September 6 CLOSED for Labor Day Holiday

As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd three afternoons a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00PM well into September. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of booster doses and expects to add vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds next month. Details will be shared when plans are finalized. Currently, CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart offer boosters to immuno-compromised individuals.

For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.