The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: School rezoning listening session: Flagler County school administrators present rezoning plans at Buddy Taylor Middle School at 6:30 this evening, and at Indian Trails Middle School at 6:30 tomorrow (Thursday) evening. Both sessions are open to the public, and in fact seek public input. See details here. The board is holding information workshops this fall in plans to finalize the rezoning by December. The new school zones would take effect for the school year beginning next August. Flagler Humane Society Dogust: Through August 31, adoption fees for all dogs that weigh over 30 pounds and that have been at the society for over 30 days cost just $30 to adopt. Go check them out at the Society, at 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith holds a 9 a.m. zoom hearing in a a case challenging a Gov. Ron DeSantis administration decision to end federal unemployment benefits for Floridians. The lawsuit contends cutting off the $300-a-week benefit violated state law in June, Congress had approved the money as part of its Covid relief packages. The money was provided until September. The Court’s YouTube channel is accessible here. Tropical activity: a trio of disturbances are swirling in the mid-Atlantic, off the coast of Africa and south of the Antilles, but the National Hurricane Center gives them only 10 to 20 percent chances of turning into cyclones in the next 48 hours. Daytona State College Vaccination Clinics: Daytona State College is hosting a free Covid vaccine clinic for DSC students and employees on its Daytona Beach campus (9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 25, 31 and Sept. 1) and at its Deltona campus (10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 25 & 26). No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. (Providing Pfizer and/or Moderna shots based on supply.) See all Flagler vaccination and covid testing details below.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 23-29: The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is moving its Covid-19 testing operations to the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. in Bunnell. The site will be open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 12 noon to accommodate testing for: Flagler County school district students, faculty and school staff. No appointments are necessary.

The general public (those not employed by or attending local schools) by appointment only . Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0. Several factors influenced the decision for earlier testing hours and the return to Cattleman’s Hall, including afternoon heat, increased demand for testing and adjustments requested by the department’s case investigation and contact tracing team. Note: On Friday, Aug. 27, testing and vaccination will be at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. from 8 a.m. to noon because of a previously scheduled event at the Fairgrounds. As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification. Vaccinations will continue to be offered at the main health department location, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. The Pfizer clinic will be open three afternoons a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. for the rest of August, and into September. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Please note that the health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of Pfizer and Moderna booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are currently administering boosters to immuno-compromised individuals. DOH-Flagler will add these vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds next month. Details will be shared after plans are finalized. For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccination appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

