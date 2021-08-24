Gunnar Galambos, 27, Faces Felony Charges After Violent Weekend Incident Involving 3 Victims at Johnny D’s

“He’s a ‘hot head,’ but when you instigate him, there’s no stopping him.”









That’s what Gunnar Joseph Galambos’s girlfriend told police of her boyfriend when they arrived at Johnny D’s shortly after midnight Saturday. The county’s 911 center had received calls about a man who’d struck the manager at the restaurant and bar on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach, “causing him to fall to the ground bleeding profusely,” according to a Flagler Beach police report.

The man–later identified as Galambos, 27–“then attempted to flee to a pickup truck in the parking lot, where he struck a woman on the face twice with his vehicle door, then pulled a firearm and pointed it at a couple attempting to make note of his license plate number,” according to the reports to 911.

A witness and alleged victim would later detail what she’d seen: Shortly after midnight, an altercation broke out on the patio of the establishment. The 60-year-old manager of Johnny D’s attempted to break it up. Galambos in response allegedly struck the manager twice in the face, the second time causing him to fall and possibly losing consciousness.

“He was covered in blood,” the witness reported. The witness ran to check on the manager while her husband ran after Galambos, seeing him get into a truck. It was then that the witness saw Galambos strike a young woman twice with the door of his pick-up truck, “causing her to stagger and fall to the ground,” according to the report. That woman would later be identified as Galambos’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The witness’ fear could be heard in the 911 call after Galambos pointed a gun at her and her husband and briefly seemed to stalk them as they tried to hide.









When a Flagler Beach police officer arrived at the scene he saw the couple crouching next to a pick-up truck, the man shielding the woman. Bystanders pointed to a Silverado, shouting: “He has a gun!” The officer drew his firearm. Just then Galambos’s girlfriend yelled out from the side of Johnny D’s that she had the gun, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson. It was sticking out of her handbag. She was in sobs and hyperventilating. The officer ordered her to put her hands on her head, and disarmed her. But the pick-up truck people had pointed to was empty. Galambos had vanished.

The girlfriend denied to the officer that there was a suspect at all, according to the report, conceding only that the man police were looking for was her boyfriend, Galambos. But she would not cooperate with law enforcement. “She at first attempted to deny Gunnar had been present at all,” the report states. “She then denied that he had ever been in possession of the firearm, and continued to insist that he had not put his hands on her or anyone else, nor had he drawn the weapon.”

The officer reported Galambos’s girlfriend called her father: “They disrespected me and a group of women,” the officer heard the woman say to her father, “and Gunnar, with his personality — he dealt with it how he deals with it. And now, he has taken off and the cops are at Johnny D’s. And I don’t know what to do.”

Meanwhile the manager was “still visibly bleeding from multiple wounds” to his face as he spoke with officers and was tended to by paramedics. “He had two blood-soaked cotton swabs in his nostrils to stanch the flow of blood, and his shirt was heavily bloodstained.” He felt his shoulder may have been dislocated. He described the incident unfolding much as the other two witnesses had, and all identified Galambos as the alleged aggressor. His debit card, used to open a tab, was still at Johnny D’s.









Numerous Flagler County Sheriff’s units responded to assist in finding Galambos, as did a St. Johns County Sheriff’s helicopter and a K-9 unit. Law enforcement checked Galambos’s Bunnell residence on Bayberry Street as well as his girlfriend’s on Perrotti Lane in Palm Coast, where the couple lives together. It was only several hours later that deputies arrested him at the Perrotti Lane address.

Galambos was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. He was booked at the Flagler County jail late Saturday morning. He posted bail on $42,000 bond the next day. A no-contact order is in effect for his three alleged victims. He is pleading not guilty. He is represented by attorney John Hager.

Galambos in 2013 was charged with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash where an injury had resulted. The charge was dropped. He faced three felony charges in 2016 when he was accused of throwing his then-girlfriend and mother of their 5-week-old child into a glass mirror, shattering it, and against a door violently enough to knock it off its hinges, and throwing the child–who was strapped in a car seat–onto a couch as the struggle with his alleged victim continued. The charge was pleaded down to a deferred-prosecution agreement, which was successfully completed.