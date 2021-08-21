Palm Coast’s 14th Annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup Set for Sept. 4

Registration is currently open to participate in the 14th Annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup on Saturday, September 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event attracts volunteers with a passion for protecting and enjoying nature by removing the trash within their developments or along city paths, walkways, and waterways.

Those interested must pre-register at parksandrec.fun and select the Special Events tab or visit https://www.palmcoastgov.com/ events/intracoastal-cleanup.









Participation in the event is not restricted to those on foot. Boaters are encouraged to volunteer to work in saltwater canals and intracoastal waterways while walkers can clear the paths and trails alongside the waterway.

On the day of the event, Sept. 4, volunteers will meet at the Palm Coast Community Center and will receive a t-shirt, trash bags, gloves, and a safety sheet. Trash can be placed in dumpsters at select city parks and under the toll bridge.

Following the completion of the trash clean-up, volunteers will gather back at the Palm Coast Community Center for a reception where prizes will be given to volunteers for pounds of trash collected and the most unique find.

Students and youth organizations such as boy/girl scouts can get community service hours for volunteering. Forms must be signed by an event organizer. The troop leader or supervisor can reach out to event staff member Jordan Myers.

“Since 2008, the City of Palm Coast has utilized this event to not only clean up the Intracoastal Waterway, but as a way to bring our residents together,” Interim City Manager Denise Bevan said. “This is a family-friendly event that allows every participant to make an impact on our community by preserving and protecting the environment. I hope to see you there!”

Since the City’s inaugural event in 2008, volunteers have collected more than 20,000 pounds of trash, with an average of about 2,000 pounds each year. The event is supported by a $5,000 Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) grant award.